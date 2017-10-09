This Day With God | The Promise

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/09/the-promise-2/



The promise referred to in Romans 4:13-25 is available to all who have faith in the ONE who is greater because then the impossible is made possible. Paul points out in this passage the example of Abraham who maintained hope and believed in God’s power to fulfill the promise of a child. He and Sarah had tried before to have children and were beyond the normal childbearing years but Abraham’s faith was strong.

Abraham and Sarah eventually became parents and Abraham ended up becoming the father of many nations. The promise depended on a righteousness that comes by faith (v. 13). Abraham reacted to God’s promise with hope and courage. He walked in the footsteps of faith and was justified by believing God’s promise.

The same is true today for us. We cannot depend on baptism, or church membership or good works to save us. We must depend on an inward trust that takes place when we give our heart and life to Jesus Christ. *

God gave courage to Abraham through His Word. The word came to Abraham in a vision and said, “Do not be afraid, Abraham. I am your shield, your very great reward.” Abraham wanted to be a father of blessed children. Ask yourself what it is that you want out of life. Like Abraham, seek God’s guidance and patiently wait for your reward.

This day with You God, we can ask what it is that we want out of life and like Abraham, seek Your guidance and patiently follow Your way to our reward. You are with us God and today we can lift our voices to You in prayer to discuss our burdens and listen for the promises You give each of us. We dream big today with faith that You are big enough to handle each situation. A little bit of faith goes a long way because what seems hard for us is easy for You. In Jesus name. Amen.

*Nicholes, Lou. “The Promise for All Who Have Faith.” Commentary » Romans 4:9-Romans 4:25 » Family-Times.net. N.p., n.d. Web. <http://www.family-times.net/commentary/romans-49/>.