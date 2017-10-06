timbonney.com | The Meaning of Membership

Original Posting At https://timbonney.com/2017/10/06/the-meaning-of-membership/



This Sunday I’ll be starting a sermon series on the meaning of membership using our United Methodist membership vows in which we promise to support the church with our “prayers, presence, gifts, service and witness.”

There is a tendency to think of church membership as just being a member of the club or part of an institution. But the intention of church membership is for us, as part of the body of Christ in an individual congregation of believers, to join together to be God’s family together. It is important to support each other in our daily lives, our struggles, our joys and our sorrows.

I honestly do not think the church can emphasize prayer enough. You cannot pray too much. Spending time in prayer with God helps us to align ourselves with the purposes of God, live in God’s presence, pray for ourselves and the needs of others, and work with the Holy Spirit as God’s spirit works in our church.

I hope you’ll attend worship during the next fives weeks as we talk about the meaning of being members of the body of Christ together!

At Indianola First UMC we worship at 8:30, 9:45 and 11a each Sunday.

In Christ,

Pastor Tim

Filed under: United Methodist Church