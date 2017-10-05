SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | THE LORD OF THE GIFT

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-lord-of-gift.html



You may feel that, from a human perspective, what you have to offer doesn’t count for much, that it will never be very visible or dramatic.



Jesus has made it clear: There is no truth in such a perspective. We serve the Lord of the Gift.



The Lord of the Gift can take five fish and two loaves and feed the multitudes. The Lord of the Gift can take two mites given by an impoverished widow and make it the lead gift in the whole campaign. The Lord of the Gift can take a stuttering fugitive named Moses and defy a world-power dictator and his army. The Lord of the Gift can go from a blood-stained cross to an Empty tomb. The Lord of the Gift can take twelve bumbling followers and create a community that has spread throughout the world with a dream that refuses to die.



He is a surprisingly resourceful person, the Lord of the Gift. He can take what you have to offer and make a difference that matters for eternity.



— John Ortberg in “If You Want to Walk on Water, You’ve Got to Get Out of the Boat”







