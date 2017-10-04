Original Posting At http://mikevoigts.com/from-my-mind-to-yours/the-little-leaf





Why you aren’t on the ground.

Your friends lie scattered far below.

The earth and all below.

You danced in choreography

When warming winds would blow

When Southern winds came from the North

And nights outlasted days,

Then one by one your friends would fall

But did they sing God’s praise?

So did they teach you where to fall

In playful, swirling swings?

Your friends were waiting far below

Your mind was on holy things.

If I could fall just like that leaf

And land wherever I pleased

Would I choose the loving lips of him

Who spoke to the least of these?

Lord, make me like this little leaf

Who chose the better way.

If my heart ever landed far below

​I fear it would decay.

(c) 2017 Michael C. Voigts