Sunday's Child | The food that gives life, a Reflection on John 6:51

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/10/the-food-that-gives-life-reflection-on.html



The feeding of the five thousand in John 6 may read to us an echo of the manna provided for a hungry people (Exodus 16). After all, Jesus reminded them to look back–to remember all that God has done in the past–and to look forward–to be assured that God will continue to find ways to provide all that is needed.





And we can remember both passages as we celebrate the Eucharist. As we step toward the altar and accept the gift of bread and wine (or juice, of course, in the UMC), we enter a changed life. Christ is in us. We are in Christ.



