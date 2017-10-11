Seedbed | The Five Solas of the Protestant Reformation

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-five-solas-of-the-protestant-reformation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-five-solas-of-the-protestant-reformation



The five solas of the Protestant Reformation are considered by many to be the unifying themes of the movement. Watch this Seven Minute Seminary as Dr. Kenneth Collins explains their significance and then frames them by a further, Wesleyan understanding.