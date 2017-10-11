Seedbed | The Five Solas of the Protestant Reformation

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-five-solas-of-the-protestant-reformation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-five-solas-of-the-protestant-reformation
The five solas of the Protestant Reformation are considered by many to be the unifying themes of the movement. Watch this Seven Minute Seminary as Dr. Kenneth Collins explains their significance and then frames them by a further, Wesleyan understanding.
- Sola Scriptura; by Scripture alone
- Sola Fide; by faith alone
- Sola Gratia; by grace alone
- Solo Christus; through Christ alone
- Soli Deo Gloria; glory to God alone
