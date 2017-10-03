Sandpiper's Thoughts | Team: What’s the Vision?

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/10/team-whats-vision.html



A few weeks ago I taught a Sunday school lesson using the book Generosity Rising by Scott McKensie. The chapter I used as the basis of the lesson was chapter two, and it’s theme was how to build a revolutionary team for a generosity ministry in a church. As I taught it, I thought much of the lesson could apply to any team any of us are building.





First, it is important to define what your team’s mission will be. Do this before you form the team.





What change is God calling you to lead? What is this team supposed to do?





To often I have seen teams that are formed only because we’ve always had a team assigned to this particular task, and with no goals at all. The goal seems to meet, so we have meetings. How does that change the world or start a revolution?





What change is God calling you to lead? Define it. And then decide if the change you are trying to bring about is important. Is it necessary? Is it life changing? Does it bring us closer to the Kingdom of God? Is God in it at all?



