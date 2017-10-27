The Inside Out Life | Take Me To Church

Original Posting At http://www.daltonrushing.com/2017/10/take-me-to-church.html
I will confess that ever since its release, I have had a negative reaction to the lyrics of Hozier’s hit song, “Take Me to Church.” While I appreciate the social commentary related to the church’s exclusion of LGBTQ people, I just can’t get behind the conflation of religion and sex:
“She tells me ‘worship in the bedroom.’
The only heaven I’ll be sent to
Is when I’m alone with you.”
Maybe I’m old-fashioned. It just strikes me as a little sacrilegious, is all. And it isn’t terribly innovative.
It is the surprise, I think, that moves me. Surprise, like the surprise that Mary sings about in the Magnificat:
My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord
My spirit rejoices in God my Savior
For he has looked with favor on his humble servant.
