This Day With God | Sing of the Lord’s Great Love

I will sing of the Lord’s great love forever; with my mouth I will make your faithfulness known through all generations. – Psalm 89:1

This day with God, receive the peace Christ has provided. Express your joy for God’s love to you by persevering, building character, and maintaining hope.

Just as in the song I Am Free by Newsboys, each day can be amazing because we can live out loud. We can pray, listen for instructions, and get things done now. Opportunities to do great things are right in front of us so let’s go out and give God our best.





