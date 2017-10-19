Naked Alien | Sin Is Bad Awareness Day

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/sin-is-bad-awareness-day.html



October 19th: Spirit Day and Domestic Violence Awareness Day.



What does this say about us? What does it say, that we have to have a day to draw attention to the fact that women are abused, harassed, violated, raped, and treated like objects? What does it tells us about what we have become that we have to have a day to tell people that it is wrong to bully others? What does it say that we wear purple in public so that people will know that we oppose violence? What does it say?



How has the Church contributed to the need for such days? How have our elected officials

contributed to the need for such days? How have I contributed to the need for such days? Days such as these, for times such as this.



Whom have I murdered?



