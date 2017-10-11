WhenEFTalks | Shower The People (Cover)

Original Posting At https://wheneftalks.com/2017/10/10/shower-the-people-cover/



As the last horrible week unfolded, amidst the mass shooting, hurricanes, and the usual daily Tweets, I had the overwhelming urge to play this song. Life is just so heavy right now, and we’re all in such need of hope. This song has always given me hope. You can’t help but feel a little better when you sing along. So, feel free.

Thanks to the great James Taylor for writing it (the “original” JT, I must always remind my daughter…)

Fun with the looper….hope you enjoy…share if you wish.

(It seems to sound best through headphones…)

