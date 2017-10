Nikos | Sermon (October 22) by Rev. Robert McDowell "Living Generously: Sowing Seeds"

Discussion Questions

Galatians 6:1-10 & Matthew 13:31-46

October 22, 2017





Pastor Robert shared how the person in the car ahead of him paid 50 cents toward his toll bridge toll. A day later, someone on the street asked him for 50 cents and he missed the opportunity to help that person. In that moment, he realized that he was more like the stingy Frank Donovan in the early part of our video series rather than the generous Frank Donovan that he is becoming.





Share a time when you had the opportunity to “pay it forward.” If you missed the opportunity to be generous, remember, God always provides new opportunities for us to offer our gifts and be a blessing to others. Just ask Pastor Robert about “his” quarters!





In the last video episode of Frank Donovan, he decides to get together with his family so they can decide how they can live more generously. They are learning that generosity is contagious!





Who has been an example to you in what it means to live generously? How has that person helped you to become more generous toward God and others?





Jesus tells us that even if we sow a tiny mustard seed into the ground, the smallest of all the seeds, it will grow to became a tree where even the birds of the air will be able to make their nests. Jesus can use our quarters, our time, our talents, our passions, and our gifts no matter how small we may think they are.





How can we encourage and help each other to remember to sow the seeds we have been given by God so they will be able to grow and be a blessing to others?





As we complete our estimate of giving cards for a new year of ministry through the church, offer this prayer: