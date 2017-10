Nikos | Sermon (October 15) by Rev. Robert McDowell "Living Generously: Trust Issues"

Discussion Questions

Proverbs 18:1-12 & John 14:23-31a

October 15, 2017





Last week, we handed out a plastic spoon to each person as a symbol of serving others. We were encouraged this past week to serve others in three different ways.





Share one of the ways that you served others this past week. What was that experience like?





For this Sunday, we continue to follow the story of Frank Donovan and his family as they are growing in their understanding of what it means to be generous. In this episode, the stock market plummets and Frank’s wife ends up in the hospital. Re, the family’s gardener comforts Frank by telling him about his faith story and that the Lord is our strong tower in times of difficulty. He offers him this verse from Proverbs 18:10 – “The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run into it and are safe.





Share a time in your life when you were in need of a strong tower to protect you. How is God like a strong tower for us, especially in times of need?





Re shared three important things with Frank to help him during his time of need. 1) Trust the Lord as our strong tower. 2) Trust God’s perspective. 3) Trust that God can bring good out of bad situations. Please note that this does not mean that God causes bad things to happen in our lives so that we trust God more. It means that when we face challenges in life, the Lord is right there with us even when we don’t have all the answers.





Who are the “Re’s” in your life who are willing to pray for and with you when you go through difficult times? How are you like Re for others?





This week, members of our church will receive an estimate of giving card as we spiritually and financially prepare to for a new year of ministry. We are invited to prayerfully complete this card and bring it to worship with us for a special time of dedication. The theme next week will be “sowing seeds” in building God’s kingdom by living generously. At the end of today’s video, Re responded to Frank’s question about how to know the difference between building imaginary walls vs. being smart with how he uses his money by saying to him, “Maybe when you stop thinking of it as your money.”





To help us prepare for this special dedication next week, pray this prayer to help us see that all we have been given ( our time, gifts, money, relationships, health, food etc.) is from God.