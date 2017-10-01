Nikos | Sermon (October 1) by Rev. Robert McDowell "Living Generously: Who’s the Boss?"

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/10/sermon-october-1-by-rev-robert-mcdowell.html



Last week in the first video we met the Donovan family; Frank and his wife Cassie, and their children, Megan and Evan.

From all appearances, Frank and his family enjoy a comfortable life style. At a recent dinner party, Frank was shocked by his young son’s generosity. Evan, on his own, gave away his favorite toy airplane to another child. It was a spontaneous gift from the heart! Seeing his son’s action has caused Frank to re-examine his own attitudes toward giving.

Today, the story continues. Frank has a dream where he is the defendant in a courtroom. Let’s find out what the charges are against him. (8 minute video)

Dreams can certainly wake us up! Frank is struggling with what has meaning for him. In the courtroom dream we heard from three witnesses: his Money portrayed as very well groomed, his Giving portrayed as short of stature, and his Spending, portrayed as well fed.

Considering his life, what can we say about Frank?

Frank has worked hard and accumulated wealth; he has provided well for his family, plus looking out for their future.





Through the companies he owns, Frank also provides jobs and income for other families, however Frank didn’t believe he could ever have enough money – he had previously shared with his adviser that he wanted him to double his future worth.

Frank gave to a church and to charities, but these were just line items to him. His heart just wasn’t into it.

One of the main charges against him was that he didn’t include God in his financial decisions. Frank calls the shots on his own. He didn’t understand that God is the greatest giver . Every part of our lives should reflect our faith. Our calendars and our checkbooks reveal what is important to us.

Frank was pulled by the power of his possessions and position so that he forgot what sustains his soul. Is he guilty of not loving God in all his actions?

There is some of Frank in each of us. As his lawyer aptly put it, we love the bread more than we love the baker.





On this World Communion Sunday, I am thinking of our brothers and sisters in Christ around the world.

Several years ago a friend of mine went to a mountain village outside Monterrey, Mexico on a mission trip. This village had very little resources. They worked with a small Methodist church helping them to build a cistern so they would have water.

At the end of the week, the people of the church wanted to thank my friend and her team and so they prepared a dessert. No one had all the ingredients needed- so between the families, they brought the needed eggs, milk, the sugar to make a custard. No one had enough dishes to serve them – together they brought a spoon, a saucer, whatever they had, a few items from each family. It took the whole church to make that one dessert.

They were so pleased when they gathered around a table and they offered them the pans of custard. Remarkably, they didn’t expect any for themselves.

My friend shares that she doesn’t think that she will ever match their generosity or their hospitality in her own actions but it remains a model in her heart to this day. It is not about how much you have, but how you respond in love with what you do have.

We are managers of God’s gifts, and we make the decisions about what happens to our blessings: how they are spent, saved, or shared.

We make choices and set our priorities. In this sense, we are the boss, and hopefully our decisions will bring abundant life to ourselves and to others. When we strive to love God with all that we are and our neighbor as ourselves, our choices will reflect God’s generosity.

Next week we’ll see how Frank continues to grow in his outlook toward giving.