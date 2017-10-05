We Your People, Ours the Journey | Series: A Place at the Table

Original Posting At https://pastorbecca.wordpress.com/2017/10/05/series-a-place-at-the-table/



Lebanon UMC: creating a place at the table* for everyone

* tables of food, conversation,

decision-making, and communion

Together at Lebanon United Methodist Church, we are creating a place at the table for everyone. We believe this is God’s calling and vision for us, drawing on our gifts of hospitality and inclusion, and meeting the longing we see in our community for food and for connection.

In his ministry, Jesus often drew people together around a table: to converse together, to learn and listen, to feed physical and spiritual hunger, and to share in God’s presence. When we set a table as Jesus does, we invite people into deep community. In worship, we are setting a place for each person at every table: the communion table, the banquet table, the tables of friendship, conversation, and decision-making. We will especially recognize the tables of conversation during our Reconciling Sunday service (October 22, featuring a conversation-message with Pastor Becca and Jonathan V.), and the connection of communion with those who have gone before during our All-Saint’s worship service (November 5).

We also will come together around the table in other ways this month:

Saturday, October 14, noon – a place at the food table

– Saturday Afternoon Lunch Together free meal for the community

Sunday, October 22, 3 p.m. – a place at the tables of conversation

– “Seeing Each Other: A Panel Discussion about Stereotypes and Their Effects”

Wednesday, October 25, 7 p.m. – a place for healing

– prayer service for healing (you are invited to bring a picture or symbol

of someone or something in your life in need of healing)

It is God in Christ who invites all to this table—come exactly as you are.

Sermons in this series:

October 8 – Whose Table Is It?

follow up action: Free Community Lunch Oct 14, creating space at the food table

October 15 – Guest preacher Chris T.

October 22 – 10 Years Reconciling: past, present and future (a dialogue message)

follow up acton: Seeing Each Other panel discussion, Oct 22, 3 pm

A place for healing- October 25, 7 pm, bring needs for healing to the table of grace

October 29 – Expanding the Table

November 5 – Save me a Place – Communion Table with the Saints