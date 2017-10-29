the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Twenty-First Sunday after Pentecost

Old Testament: Deuteronomy 34:1-12 or Leviticus 19:1-2, 15-18

Psalter: Psalm 90:1-6, 13-17 or Psalm 1

Epistle: 1 Thessalonians 2:1-8

Gospel: Matthew 22:34-46
___
Holy One, you planted us by living water, that we might be rooted in righteousness. You call us to be holy as you are holy. Assured of your love, help us to cast aside all fear, that we may love our neighbors as ourselves. Amen.

