Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Twentieth Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/pDoOGWBEaEw/scriptures-and-prayer-for-twentieth.html



Old Testament: Exodus 33:12-23 or Isaiah 45:1-7

Psalter: Psalm 99 or Psalm 96:1-13

Epistle: 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10

Gospel: Matthew 22:15-22

___

You know each of us by name, O God, and in your sight we have found favor, yet our minds cannot comprehend the vision of your glory or the vastness of your love. Grant that as we glimpse your greatness, reflected in your many gifts, we may always return to you the praise that is yours alone. We ask this through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.