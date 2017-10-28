the MethoBlog

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Feast of Saints Simon and Jude

Old Testament: Deuteronomy 32:1-4

Psalter: Psalm 119:89-96

Epistle: Ephesians 2:13-22

Gospel: John 15:17-27
___
O God, we thank you for the glorious company of the apostles, and especially on this day for Simon and Jude; and we pray that, as they were faithful and zealous in their mission, so we may with ardent devotion make known the love and mercy of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

