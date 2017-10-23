Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Feast of Saint James of Jerusalem

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/licCIm17TKQ/scriptures-and-prayer-for-feast-of.html



First Reading: Acts 15:12-22a

___

Grant, O God, that, following the example of your servant James the Just, brother of our Lord, your Church may give itself continually to prayer and to the reconciliation of all who are at variance and enmity; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever. Amen.