Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Eighteenth Sunday after Pentecost

Old Testament: Exodus 20:1-4, 7-9, 12-20 or Isaiah 5:1-7

Psalter: Psalm 19 or Psalm 80:7-15

Epistle: Philippians 3:4b-14

Gospel: Matthew 21:33-46
Holy God, you love justice and hate oppression; you call us to righteousness and not to exploitation. Give us generous and loving hears, and eyes to see the splendor of your reign, that we may live in truth and honor, and praise you for the transformation of our lives, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

