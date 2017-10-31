the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for Reformation Day

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/A3qa54bPrqY/scriptures-and-prayer-for-reformation.html


Old Testament: Habakkuk 2:1-5

Epistle: Romans 1:8-17

Gospel: Luke 7:1-10
___
Almighty God, by your holy word, all that we know has come into existence: our universe, our world, our lives, our loved ones, and all that we have and hold so dear. By your holy word, you sent forth your Son to bring us salvation through the cross of death and resurrection. By your holy word, you have called us together to be a Church of love and service in the world. By your holy word, we know that we live in grace and hope. Keep us ever close to your word, that it might be written upon our hearts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service