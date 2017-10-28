Seedbed | Scripture and the Life of God: Why the Bible Matters

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/scripture-and-the-life-of-god-why-the-bible-matters/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=scripture-and-the-life-of-god-why-the-bible-matters



So many of us have the tendency to turn to Scripture for the purpose of learning more information. While not wrong in itself, the primary purpose of Scripture is formation—to draw us into the life of God.

We are pleased to release Scripture and the Life of God by David F. Watson. In its pages, he leads us into a way of reading the Bible that assumes it is God’s gift to the world for the purpose of forming a special people. After reading the book, you’ll:

Appreciate the nature of Scripture as a divine gift to humanity

Learn how to use the Bible as a means of grace for transformed living

Grapple with the parts of the Bible that challenge us

Get your copy from our store now. Be watching for further video interviews on our blog here.