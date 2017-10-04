This Day With God | Right Standing

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/10/04/right-standing/



Paul explains in Romans 4:1-12 that Abraham receives right standing with God because he believed God and it was credited to him as righteousness (v. 3). Abraham could not boast before God or claim his due because it was by faith and not by works that God did amazing things through him.

The Law requires works for salvation but the grace received by accepting Christ simply requires faith on our part. Our main focus should then be to put our relationship with Jesus ahead of our religious activity.

This way of righteousness affects our attitude toward God. For it is through faith in His Son that this great power of the Holy Spirit is received. So believe you are justified by faith in Christ my friend, count your blessings, and turn your whole life around.

The law in the Old Testament is not set aside. Instead, it is followed more clearly through the promise fulfilled in Christ. Nothing is unrealistic if you believe God can do it.

My friend in Christ, set your sights beyond what you can see. Be determined and know that Christ has paid the price, giving you an unseen power which cannot be measured or weighed but tells you the right things to do.

This day with You Lord, we are thankful for the freedom You give us in Christ. We are freed from the debt that limits our potential. With this freedom comes the responsibility to make the right choices as we receive council from the Holy Spirit in our daily activities. Help us to use our time and resources to honor You. In Jesus name. Amen.