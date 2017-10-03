Defining Grace | Responsive Reading for Laity Sunday: Therefore Go! With HOPE through Hospitality

October 15, 2017 is Laity Sunday in the United Methodist Church. I have put together a responsive reading that can be used in worship on this day or on any day in which laity and their ministry are being recognized.

You can read about the history of Laity Sunday over at UMC Discipleship Ministries, including the theme of every Laity Sundayfrom 1929 through 2020.

Download a PDF of this resource by clicking here.

Responsive Reading for Laity Sunday 2017: Therefore, Go! With HOPE Through Hospitality

Adapted from 1 Timothy 4:9, Romans 10:15, Romans 15:7, Philippians 2:5–7, Romans 12:9–11, Romans 15:13 (CEB)

Pastor: Our hope is set on the living God, who is the savior of all people, especially those who believe. But how can anyone have faith in someone they haven’t heard of?

Laity: How beautiful are the feet of those who announce the Good News.

Pastor: Welcome each other, in the same way that Christ welcomed us, for God’s glory.

Laity: In doing so, we adopt the attitude that was in Christ Jesus: Though he was in the form of God, he did not consider being equal with God something to exploit. But he emptied himself.

Pastor: Love should be shown without pretending. We will love each other like the members of our own family, showing honor to each other.

Laity: We won’t hesitate to be enthusiastic in our hospitality, on fire in the Spirit as we serve the Lord!

All: May the God of hope fill us with all joy and peace in faith so that we overflow with hope into the world around us by the power of the Holy Spirit.