SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | RESPONDING TO OUR NEED

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/responding-to-our-need.html


Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.”  (John 14:6a)

Jesus is named for every [human need]: To the hungry He is the Bread of Life; to the thirsty He is the Fountain of Living Waters; to the sick He is the Balm of Gilead; to the dying He is the Resurrection and the Life; to the lonely, the Friend that sticks closer than a brother; to the outcast, the Friend of Sinners. The crescendo of our Lord’s identification with man was reached at the cross — there He was “numbered with the transgressors” (Isaiah 53:12).

— Ronald Dunn in “Don’t Just Stand There, Pray Something”



