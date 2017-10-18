the MethoBlog

Seedbed | Reformation and Revival According to the Old Testament

What happened in the Protestant Reformation and in other revivals across church history were actually paradigmatic events based on Scripture. In today’s Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Sandra Richter shares the story of King Josiah, who reformed the people of God and brought them back to living under God’s covenant (2 Kings 22; 2 Chronicles 34).

Three practices that have always been at the center of reformation and revival are:

  1. Rediscovery of personal piety
  2. Small group prayer and Bible study
  3. Re-dedication to live under the Word of God

