UM & Global | Recommended Viewing: Endow F-TECC Conversations

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/10/recommended-viewing-endow-f-tecc.html



About a year ago, UMC Giving put out a series of video interviews with United Methodists from the central conferences about the value they have experienced in theological education. The eleven videos are about a minute long each. While the videos are part of a fundraising campaign for an endowment for the Fund for Theological Education in the Central Conferences, they are also worth viewing as glimpses into what United Methodism, pastoral training, and theological education look like around the world.