Rural Minnesota Ministry | Prayers for Victims of Las Vegas shooting and Readings for Sunday, October 8, 2017

Original Posting At http://ruralminnesotaministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/prayers-for-victims-of-las-vegas.html



Hello Everyone,

This morning we woke up to the shocking and tragic news of the shooting in Las Vegas. The last I heard, the gunman killed 58 and wounded 515. Here is the prayer I said, wrote, and posted on Facebook:

O Lord, most Gracious and Loving God, we cry to you this day for the families of those killed in Las Vegas. Send your comforting Spirit into their lives to give them strength through this difficult time. We cry out for the people who were injured. Send your healing Spirit into their lives. Guide the doctors, nurses and technicians who are caring for them. We cry out for the victims of violence anywhere in the world. When will the carnage end? When will people learn to love, respect and forgive others? When will our idolatry of money, sex, guns, power, and greed end? Send your Spirit, Breath, and Wind throughout the world to bring us to a time when your Love will reign/rule on earth as in heaven. We ask this in the name of your Son, the one who died at the hands of our violence, the only Son whom you lifted from the grave with Love and Forgiveness. In his name we pray, Amen.

This week we will begin a 6 week sermon series titled “Difficult Scripture”. I received many suggestions, more than I can speak on in this series. Only two topics were voted on by two people. It seems like people have their own individual “difficult scripture”. This week we are beginning with “Money”.

Sometimes it seems that pastors/clergy will get into trouble with a few people in their congregations when they talk about politics, sex, and money. When talking about money, do people get upset because they know they may not be giving enough to the church? In other words, are they feeling guilty?

I don’t intend to make anyone feel guilty, but maybe all of us can re-examine the reasons we give what we give. Every single one of us can pray about and ask ourselves, “Am I giving what God desires from me?”

Our texts are:

Malachi 3:8-10 – It seems that the people of Judea are beginning to return from Babylon and the temple, a smaller, less ornate version of King Solomon’s Temple, has been rebuilt. However, there is the issue that not enough people are bringing their tithes of grain and animals and the priests are being denied their sustenance. God issues a challenge: if you bring your tithes God will “open the windows of heaven” and “pour down an overflowing blessing” in return. Are we being like the Judeans by scrimping on our giving and not trusting God to provide?

2 Corinthians 9:6-8 – In his letter to the Romans, and in other letters, Paul says we are no longer bound by the law. Does this mean we no longer have to give to the church? In this passage from his second letter to the 1st Church of Corinth, Paul echos Malachi’s point: one who gives as little as possible and begrudgingly, will similarly get little. But someone who gives bountifully and happily will likewise reap God’s bounty. Paul reassures us that God will “provide you with every blessing in abundance”. Finally, don’t forget that God loves a cheerful giver. When it comes to giving to the church, are you the tightfisted giver or the cheerful giver?

Matthew 19:16-26 – What do we need to do to gain eternal life? That is the question of a young man to Jesus. Jesus tells him to keep the commandments. “Which ones?”, the man asks. (I assume that Jesus meant all of them.) Jesus gives him a short list: don’t murder, don’t commit adultery, don’t steal, don’t lie, honor mom and dad, and love your neighbor as yourself. “I’ve done all these! What else?” the man says. “Well,” says Jesus, “sell all you have and give the money to the poor.” I can just see and hear the reaction of the young man. Saddened, he leaves for it turns out the man is wealthy and has many possessions. What is our relationship to our possessions? Does the fact that we have so much mean we are violating one of the commandments which Jesus didn’t mention: we should not bow down to worship idols? But, praise be to God for through God all things are possible!

For some commentary and questions on the assigned Lectionary texts see http://ruralminnesotaministry.blogspot.com/2011/09/readings-for-october-2-2011.html