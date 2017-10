Original Posting At http://pastoradeb.blogspot.com/2017/10/prayer-for-focus.html



Dear Lord,

Help me to be centered on you.

Give me energy.

Give me inspiration.

Give me insight into your people and your Word.

Help me to listen.

I lay my burdens at your feet.

You have far greater wisdom and care for them than I.

I leave them with you so I may focus on the work at hand.

When it’s time to pick them up again,

show me how to follow you.

In Jesus’ name,