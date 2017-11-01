Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Portrait of Vengeance – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/10/portrait-of-vengeance-review.html



Portrait of Vengeance









by

Carrie Stuart Parks





A Review





It was a story that had its start 20+ years ago. And the fact that it was happening on the Nez Perce Reservation made it that more difficult to investigate the deaths – but it was the job Gwen Marcy, Forensic Artist and trained interviewer, had been given to do. Well, almost. She had volunteered for this case – after all, it was near where her own parents had been killed. And she raced to be on scene as fast as her legs and automobile could move her from Missoula, MT.





The double homicide and a missing four-year-old child would require all of her skills and some that she had yet to develop to solve.





What she did not know was that during the next few days this new case would also force her to look at the murder of her own parents and put her own life in jeopardy.





Portrait of Vengeance is a non-stop thriller. A bit more than the average cozy mystery, it was an exciting read. Though the author is a believer and there are a few hints of faith (see the discussion questions provided at the end of the book), but that is not the focus of the book. The story is well written and attention grabbing – the reader is not likely to be disappointed.

______________