UM & Global | Plan Now: Global Migration Sunday

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/10/plan-now-global-migration-sunday.html



Migration is one of the most significant social forces shaping the world, and The United Methodist Church seeks to be in ministry with migrants around the world. To highlight these efforts, the UMC is calling on its congregations and members around the world to celebration December 3, 2017, as Global Migration Sunday. United Methodists are asked to be in prayer for migrants and to contribute to a special offering which will be used for ministries with migrants.

The UMC has set up a special website with resources to help United Methodists celebrate this Sunday: https://umcmigration.org/

In addition, the following UMNS news articles give a history of plans for the special Sunday:

An initial request by the bishops

Affirmation of the idea by the Connectional Table

Current plans for Global Migration Sunday