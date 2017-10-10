Allan R. Bevere | Philosophy and Theology– A Lover’s Quarrel

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/f-JubGacHOM/philosophy-and-theology-lovers-quarrel.html



“The philosophers and the theologians go for the ‘ultimates,’ the deepest questions we ask ourselves, or better, that keep imposing themselves upon us. Philosophers and theologians are slightly unstable types, people who have been knocked off their pins by such questions, who have been drawn into an explanation of the outer and inner space of our lives. Each proceeds with a wary eye on the other, ranging over much the same territory– God and ethics, our origin and our destiny– sometimes jealously and combatively, sometimes cooperatively, conducting a kind of lover’s quarrel over the ages.”