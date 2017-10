Original Posting At https://bishopbillmcalilly.com/2017/10/19/peacemakers/



The Nashville Episcopal Area is being challenged by the planned gathering of white supremacist and associated hate groups in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville on October 28, 2017. I implore all of our clergy to share the following statement with their churches on Sunday, October 22, 2017: Dear United Methodist Family, The same hate groups that […]