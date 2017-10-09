Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (October 8) Athens First UMC

Original Posting At http://pastorrobert-nikos.blogspot.com/2017/10/pastoral-prayer-october-8-athens-first.html



[We handed out white spoons to everyone during worship. The white spoons are to remind us to serve at least 3 different people this week. The idea of handing out the spoons came from the Living Generously video we watched during worship where Re explains to Frank the difference between a spoon and a ladle. A spoon is used to feed ourselves. A ladle is used to serve others. One of our youth shows how she was able to turn her plastic spoon into a ladle. She was obviously listening to the sermon. This week is going to be SUPER FUN!!!!!! as we serve others in the name of Christ.]





O God, as someone in our church likes to put it. This week is going to be SUPER FUN!!!!!

It’s going to be a super fun week because who knows what opportunities you are going to open up to each and every one of us to serve and bless at least 3 different people this week.

Just yesterday, we gave away several cups of hot chocolate, coffee, and water at the homecoming parade, led a worship service at Lindley Inn, and arranged flowers and delivered them to the hospital, all in just one morning! Even as we worship you this morning, some members of our church are serving at the Kairos prison ministry. O God, thank you for giving us kind hands to serve others just as you sent Jesus to serve others.

Thank you for the service we held this past Monday evening outside our church to pray for the people of Las Vegas, following the mass shooting. Thank you for this past week’s Rummage sale in which money was raised to bless others. Thank you for the ministries of this church that help us to live out our faith in so many different ways.

O God, our world can be transformed if we would just offer a little kindness to the people we meet throughout the week. May our acts of kindness be expressions of your love made known to us through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Thank you for spoons and ladles. Thank you for towels and basins. Thank you for hands and hearts. We have everything we need to live generously in any given moment.

We pray for those in prison. We pray for those who mourn the loss of loved ones from last week’s mass shooting. We pray for those who have lost their homes and belongings in Texas, in Florida, and in Puerto Rico, and for those who are in the pathway of Hurricane Nate. We pray for those who are living from paycheck to paycheck and for those who do not receive a paycheck. We pray for those who are experiencing physical, relational, emotional, mental, and spiritual strain in their lives. Comfort them with your healing presence.