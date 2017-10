Nikos | Pastoral Prayer (Oct. 29) Athens First UMC

O God, as our furnaces have emerged from a long hibernation, we think of those who will be cold this winter. Thank you that we can live a life worthy of the gospel by donating winter clothing to help people in need. Thank you that we can live a life worthy of the gospel through our Athens First Saturday outreach this upcoming Saturday morning. Thank you that we can live a life worthy of the gospel by serving meals at Monday Lunch here at our church. Thank you that we can live a life worthy of the gospel by making blankets for those who are cold. Thank you for all of these ways that we can provide warmth to the people in our community.