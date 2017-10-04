Naked Alien | Parable for New Canaan

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/10/parable-for-new-canaan.html



Listen:





There was a fair and fruitful land where lived a prosperous people. They had violently moved aside and subjugated the original inhabitants of the land to make more room for themselves. Unlike the first people, these new people did not know or acknowledge that they were but tenants and stewards of the land. They grew fat and comfortable.





Then, the Lord sent to them new immigrants to share the rich bounty of the land and the Lord’s providence – but the people refused to share the fruit of the land, and denied space and dignity to those the Lord had sent them. Wave after wave the Lord sent; people fleeing hate, and war, and hunger, and worse. More and more were these servants and messengers of the Lord excluded, rejected, and vilified.





Finally, the Lord sent Their only Son to knock down the walls and to open hearts. The people saw this, and so they slew him.





What should be done to these wicked greedy people?





(Matthew 21:33-46)









(photography by tiwago)