the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | OUR OMNISCIENT GOD

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/our-omniscient-god.html


When the Bible teaches that God is omniscient — that He has complete knowledge — it is not saying that God is bright.  It is not saying that He is sharp.  It is not even saying that He is a genius.  These are the finite expressions of a people severely limited by space and time.

What the Bible is really getting at is that God knows everything.  No question can confound Him.  No dilemma can confuse Him.  No event can surprise Him.  He has eternal, intrinsic, comprehensive, and absolutely perfect knowledge.

Nothing is news to God.

Bill Hybels in “The God You’re Looking For” 

#4193

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service