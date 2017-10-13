SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | OUR OMNISCIENT GOD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/our-omniscient-god.html



When the Bible teaches that God is omniscient — that He has complete knowledge — it is not saying that God is bright. It is not saying that He is sharp. It is not even saying that He is a genius. These are the finite expressions of a people severely limited by space and time.



What the Bible is really getting at is that God knows everything. No question can confound Him. No dilemma can confuse Him. No event can surprise Him. He has eternal, intrinsic, comprehensive, and absolutely perfect knowledge.



Nothing is news to God.



— Bill Hybels in “The God You’re Looking For”

