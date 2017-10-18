Beguine Again | orange fires at daybreak

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/orange-fires-at-daybreak/



She’s at it again, capricious Universe

She never stops cutting capers

Playing at blizzards back East, bopping

Like an adolescent at a school dance

Camping out on Venus and Mars

She tosses stars across the night sky

And lights orange fires at day-break

Warming flowers into jewels and pastels

When you see them in yellow

You know the Universe is laughing

Pink is her Cosmic “I love you! I do!”

Yep! Here she goes again and now

In California we can

Hear the splatter of rain on the roof

Fat drops to reconstitute dry earth

Wet is the promise of summer and

crops of almonds and artichokes

avocados, oranges and cherries

© 2011, poem, and photo, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved