Beguine Again | orange fires at daybreak

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/orange-fires-at-daybreak/
She’s at it again, capricious Universe
She never stops cutting capers
Playing at blizzards back East, bopping
Like an adolescent at a school dance
Camping out on Venus and Mars
She tosses stars across the night sky
And lights orange fires at day-break
Warming flowers into jewels and pastels
When you see them in yellow
You know the Universe is laughing
Pink is her Cosmic “I love you! I do!”
Yep! Here she goes again and now
In California we can
Hear the splatter of rain on the roof
Fat drops to reconstitute dry earth
Wet is the promise of summer and
crops of almonds and artichokes
avocados, oranges and cherries
© 2011, poem, and photo, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day and Coffee, Tea and Poetry), All rights reserved
Leave a Reply