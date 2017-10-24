SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | ON BEING GOD-BEARERS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/10/on-being-god-bearers.html



“Here am I, the servant of the Lord,” Mary said. “Let it be with me according to your word.” (Luke 1:38)



I have been collecting icons for a few years now, and one that hangs prominently in my office depicts Mary holding the Child Jesus. The icon is titled with the Greek word that the Eastern Orthodox churches use to describe her: Theotokos, which means “God-bearer.” That is a perfect description of what Mary did in giving her consent to the divine mission she was being offered. In saying yes to God, she became the God-bearer, allowing her person to be the means of bringing the life of God into the world…



Like her ancestor Abraham, God favored Mary — an ordinary girl in an ordinary place — and blessed her so she might be a blessing to the world, a vital link in the covenant chain that God had begun with Abraham generations before (Genesis 12:2). God’s favor is not something we earn; it is something we receive as a gift, but a gift that must always be shared.



This story challenges those of us who have received the gift of a relationship with Jesus to be God-bearers to the rest of the world, believing that God’s grace always comes to us on its way to someone else. We bear the Christ, we share God’s grace, and we change the world when we take on Mary’s attitude of service and surrender. We would do well to memorize and use her response as we move about in the world every day.



— Robert Kaylor in “Come to the Manger”

