Original Posting At http://bobkaylor.com/oikonomics-building-relational-capital/



Luke 16:1-13 Last week we looked at spiritual capital, the most valuable investment we can make. Jesus invited people to live the good life of God’s kingdom by changing their hearts and lives and believing in the good news that God’s reign and rule was breaking in on the earth. Hearing and doing the words […]

The post Oikonomics: Building Relational Capital appeared first on Bob Kaylor.