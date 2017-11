Original Posting At https://thewordandspirit.org/2017/10/31/october-31-november-13-2017/



WORD 1Jesus said, “Then the kingdom of heaven will be like this. Ten bridesmaids took their lamps and went to meet the bridegroom. 2Five of them were foolish, and five were wise. 3When the foolish took their lamps, they took no oil with them; 4but the wise took flasks of oil with their lamps. 5As the … Continue reading October 31 – November 13, 2017