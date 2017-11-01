Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | NIV Color Code Bible (deluxe leathersoft version) – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/10/niv-color-code-bible-deluxe-leathersoft.html



NIV Color Code Bible

A Review





This volume is a kids Bible that has much in common with the widely available Rainbow Bible. The major difference is that not every verse is marked with a highlight color, but only a limited number of verses focused on ten sub-topics:





Animals Family Love God Sin Jesus Praise/Prayer Washed Clean Growth Heaven

A Scripture Index (located near the front of the book, allows the reader to locate each verse assigned to the various categories. The marked verses will make the make the Bible attractive to the young person.





A number of other essays/features will make this Bible increasingly valuable as a child uses it. Brief, but helpful, articles are included on a number of topics:





What Is the Bible?

Who Wrote The Bible?

Why Should You Read the Bible?

Why Did God Send Us the Bible?





Mixed in with the essays are several daily Bible reading plans, the Scripture Index mentioned above, and a summary of the meaning of the color code used to highlight scriptures. Note, the essays are aimed at the older elementary school or middle school child – do not expect to find complex, scholarly, responses to the questions asked. This leathersoft edition would make a great reward Bible for kids reaching some milestone in Sunday School, Awana, etc,





This would make a good first Study Bible for the fourth grade student through the first year of middle school. On the same note, it is too simplistic for the typical high school student. For the right student, it would make the perfect birthday or Christmas gift. I will be passing my copy onto a multicultural ministry associated with my church to be provided to a student as a gift or to be added to that ministry’s library.

