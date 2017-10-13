UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 10/13/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/news-and-notes-from-umamd-101317.html
Terminology debate comes to Deaf:
https://livingwithhearingloss.com/2017/10/03/then-i-said-im-a-little-bit-deaf/
Guard Dogs
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/10/guard-dogs-who-cannot-bark.html
We are all forgiven and made whole
http://mhn-ucc.blogspot.com/2017/10/we-are-all-forgiven-and-made-whole-by.html
DMC grant reports
https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/ministry/report17.html
Disability Blog: Volunteers
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/looking-for-volunteers-leo-yates-jr.html
In Our Own Voices
https://vimeo.com/233871582
DHM web update: Health and Safety Resources
https://www.umdeaf.org/resource/safety.html
