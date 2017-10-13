the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

UM Disability | News and notes from UMAMD, 10/13/17

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/news-and-notes-from-umamd-101317.html


Terminology debate comes to Deaf:
https://livingwithhearingloss.com/2017/10/03/then-i-said-im-a-little-bit-deaf/

Guard Dogs
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/10/guard-dogs-who-cannot-bark.html

We are all forgiven and made whole
http://mhn-ucc.blogspot.com/2017/10/we-are-all-forgiven-and-made-whole-by.html

DMC grant reports
https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/ministry/report17.html

Disability Blog: Volunteers
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/looking-for-volunteers-leo-yates-jr.html

In Our Own Voices
https://vimeo.com/233871582

DHM web update: Health and Safety Resources
https://www.umdeaf.org/resource/safety.html

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service