UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 10/27/17

Excluding people with disabilities makes church incomplete
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/excluding-people-with-disabilities-makes-church-incomplete-44081
DMC: We have added some resources to our Ramps page
https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/widen/ramp.html
Healing and disabilities
https://medium.com/christian-citizen/thoughts-on-healing-and-disabilities-77a91e166c0f
Seeing the brain and stigma:
https://theconversation.com/how-seeing-problems-in-the-brain-makes-stigma-disappear-83946
Deafness and culture:
https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/hearing-world-must-stop-forcing-deaf-culture-assimilate-ncna812461
