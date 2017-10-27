UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 10/27/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/news-and-notes-from-amd-102717.html



Excluding people with disabilities makes church incomplete

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/excluding-people-with-disabilities-makes-church-incomplete-44081

DMC: We have added some resources to our Ramps page

https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/widen/ramp.html

Healing and disabilities

https://medium.com/christian-citizen/thoughts-on-healing-and-disabilities-77a91e166c0f

Seeing the brain and stigma:

https://theconversation.com/how-seeing-problems-in-the-brain-makes-stigma-disappear-83946

Deafness and culture:

https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/hearing-world-must-stop-forcing-deaf-culture-assimilate-ncna812461