UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 10/20/17

Our God-given gift of creativity and hearing aids
https://www.hearinglikeme.com/how-to-decorate-hearing-aids-2/
and
https://themighty.com/2017/08/why-i-decorate-my-hearing-aids-and-cochlear-implants/

National survey on accessible parking
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AccessibleParkingSurvey

NYT disability series: You are special! Now stop being different
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/12/opinion/learning-disabilities-attention-deficit.html

We have updated the Emergency Preparedness article on our website to include more roles for disabled people: https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/widen/plans.html

Mental illness, taboo for pastors
http://lifewayresearch.com/2014/09/22/mental-illness-remains-taboo-topic-for-many-pastors/
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

