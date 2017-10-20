UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 10/20/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/10/news-and-notes-from-amd-102017.html
Our God-given gift of creativity and hearing aids
https://www.hearinglikeme.com/how-to-decorate-hearing-aids-2/
and
https://themighty.com/2017/08/why-i-decorate-my-hearing-aids-and-cochlear-implants/
National survey on accessible parking
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AccessibleParkingSurvey
NYT disability series: You are special! Now stop being different
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/12/opinion/learning-disabilities-attention-deficit.html
We have updated the Emergency Preparedness article on our website to include more roles for disabled people: https://www.umdisabilityministries.org/widen/plans.html
Mental illness, taboo for pastors
http://lifewayresearch.com/2014/09/22/mental-illness-remains-taboo-topic-for-many-pastors/
