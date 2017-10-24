Palabras de Deb | Need for creative writing

Original Posting At http://pastoradeb.blogspot.com/2017/10/need-for-creative-writing.html
One of my key roles is to be a story teller. It is my job to convey the stories and significance of the Bible in meaningful and relatable ways. One of the best ways to do that is storytelling. Some scriptures come alive easily and readily and others require that you mine the significance. Often, as a preacher, I can recognize my preaching as a true gift from God in how easily the words come. And, I know I’m struggling when I have to fight to write. It may be that my spirit is dry, or that my mind is distracted. But, clearly, one way or the other I have something to work on.
I often have multiple writing commitments (sermons, articles, FB postings…) those things can be fun, but they can also be a drag. And often I struggle to get those done if I’m not writing freely without expectations or constraints. My hope is to revive my blog a bit to help stir that creative energy that I miss on a day to day basis.
