Palabras de Deb | Need for creative writing

One of my key roles is to be a story teller. It is my job to convey the stories and significance of the Bible in meaningful and relatable ways. One of the best ways to do that is storytelling. Some scriptures come alive easily and readily and others require that you mine the significance. Often, as a preacher, I can recognize my preaching as a true gift from God in how easily the words come. And, I know I’m struggling when I have to fight to write. It may be that my spirit is dry, or that my mind is distracted. But, clearly, one way or the other I have something to work on.



