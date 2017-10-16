Sunday's Child | Need for a Change, a reflection on 1 Samuel 16:1-13

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/10/need-for-change-reflection-on-1-samuel.html



The Lord has regretted the choice of Saul as king and has informs Samuel it’s time to anoint a new king. Samuel is afraid but does what God wants anyway. Samuel misunderstands at first what is important in a leader. He thinks the one with he best appearance will do the best job. But, God tells him not to judge by outward appearance. The Spirit of the Lord comes upon David at the point of being anointed by Samuel.



Questions that arose in my mind as I thought about Samuel and David:

Who takes the role of prophet in our contemporary congregations?



Considering how many evil acts have taken place by someone using the name of the Lord, do we want to retire permanently the role of prophet?



Are our modern-day ordinations in any way similar to the anointing of a human being by a prophet?