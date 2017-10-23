United Methodist Insight | My Silence: A Response to #MeToo

Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/jim-parsons/my-silence-a-response-to-metoo/
On the topic of recent revelations of the scope of sexual assaults agains women, the Rev. Jim Parsons is silent — for a good reason.
musings of the methodist world
Original Posting At http://um-insight.net/perspectives/jim-parsons/my-silence-a-response-to-metoo/
On the topic of recent revelations of the scope of sexual assaults agains women, the Rev. Jim Parsons is silent — for a good reason.
Leave a Reply