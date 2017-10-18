Reflections on the The Word and World | My Mary and Martha Life

Original Posting At http://dscotthagan.blogspot.com/2017/10/my-mary-and-martha-life.html



While Jesus and his disciples were traveling, Jesus entered a village where a woman named Martha welcomed him as a guest. She had a sister named Mary, who sat at the Lord’s feet and listened to his message. By contrast, Martha was preoccupied with getting everything ready for their meal. So Martha came to him and said, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to prepare the table all by myself? Tell her to help me.” The Lord answered, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by many things. One thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the better part.

It won’t be taken away from her.” John 10:38-42

by Caspar Luiken, 1672-1708

The heart of God, revealed through the Word, is intended to jar us out of comfort and return us to a place of unease that results in our trusting God for everything. This is why so many passages strike nerves and catch us off guard. None more, for me, than this passage about these conflicted sisters.

You see, I am both of them; at least, I strive to be like Mary. I have been seeking a sense of inner peace and rest, nurtured by a rhythm of prayer and release, for a few years now. I believe that my heart is being turned toward the way of Mary. I also know that my mind works like Martha! As I write this I have a scribbled list beside me of the dozen things I need to do before my head hits the pillow tonight. I have to complete them all today, in order to have time tomorrow to get that list done. Each day, in this regard, feels like the previous.

Yet, there are moments that the beating of my heart reaches the corner of my mind and I remember, “Before I ever accomplished anything or every failed to achieve the tasks before me, I am God’s Beloved.” In the frantic pace of trying to get it all done, I too often rush past this Word that must be heard. I am God’s Beloved.

You are, too. You are precious in spite of your productivity, or lack of it. You are loved, in spite of your lengthy to-do list. Grace and peace, Scott