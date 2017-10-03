Random Thoughts | Ministry Moment — October 1, 2017

Original Posting At http://mantuan.blogspot.com/2017/10/ministry-moment-october-1-2017.html



Today Curtis and I want to talk a little about the property …

Let’s review …

The mission of the United Methodist Church is transformation … it is our very why … we exist so that we can help transform the world … ourselves, our neighborhood, our world …

Transformation of the world begins with the individual … (repeat that)

Our property is a very important element of that transformation …

Let’s start with Hilltop House

Curtis: The Hilltop House provides housing for twelve families a year through Family Promise. That is 48 people who experience shelter and food who would otherwise be homeless. Further, the United Methodist Committee on Relief Depot in Salt Lake profits from Hilltop House in teams from across the country stay here while working at UMCOR.

What about the main building?

Curtis: Three quick examples:

Alcoholics Anonymous uses the building once a week … fifty women and men are transformed by a doctrine of personal accountability within a framework of a supportive community.

Boy and Girl Scouts use the building extensively during the week … over one hundred and thirty boys and girls are transformed in a community of loving adults.

Hilltop Christian School uses a significant portion of our building and eighty children are transformed in a loving atmosphere …

If I can offer one additional point, there are over six thousand entrances into this building in the course of an average month … six …. Thousand … some of them several times … and many of them are subtly but profoundly changed by their experience …

And those three examples says nothing about consignment sales which generates funding for missions and clothing for those in need, Christian Education during the week, and other activities …the list of things that go on in the building is incredible …

Our predecessors at Hilltop made a conscious decision for this building to be used as a community resource. This is not an expensive car parked in a garage and only taken out for a Sunday morning only spin. It is taken out for of the garage every day of the week. It is a sturdy, well built facility that is carefully used daily …. Drive around Salt Lake and look at most church parking lots Monday through Friday and compare those lots with Hilltop during the same time. We ARE a community resource, and that leads to wear and tear, and additional expense …

But the fundamental question – is does the world need more or less of the buildings contribution to a message of God’s free and unconditional grace? Thank you …